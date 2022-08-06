American Trust Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

American Trust recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2353 ALEXANDRIA DRIVE LEXINGTON, KY 40504

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 501 stocks valued at a total of $1.49Bil. The top holdings were VOO(12.28%), SCHX(5.92%), and BIV(5.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, American Trust bought 864,230 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 1,639,137. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 06/08/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.77 per share and a market cap of $29.35Bil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 666,642 shares in ARCA:SCHF, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.17 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.51 per share and a market cap of $27.47Bil. The stock has returned -11.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

The guru established a new position worth 429,207 shares in ARCA:SCHZ, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.54 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.15 per share and a market cap of $7.62Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

American Trust reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 174,978 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.41.

On 06/08/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $60.96 per share and a market cap of $9.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 81,124 shares in BATS:QUAL, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.44 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $122.93 per share and a market cap of $21.22Bil. The stock has returned -3.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a price-book ratio of 5.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

