Presidio Capital Management, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Presidio Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(21.29%), RDVY(16.22%), and BRK.B(16.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Presidio Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 119,398-share investment in ARCA:TIP. Previously, the stock had a 13.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.31 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $117.53 per share and a market cap of $31.03Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 63,159 shares in ARCA:STIP, giving the stock a 5.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.7 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.96 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 106,220 shares in NAS:FTSL, giving the stock a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.94 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE traded for a price of $45.71 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Presidio Capital Management, LLC bought 34,727 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 107,377. The trade had a 3.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.34.

On 06/08/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.16 per share and a market cap of $82.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 7,443-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 06/08/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.95 per share and a market cap of $54.97Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

