Steven B. Hedlund Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Lincoln Electric

CLEVELAND, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) ( LECO) today announced that Steven B. Hedlund has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.



Hedlund has served as Executive Vice President, President of the Americas and International Welding segments since 2020 and has served as a member of the Company’s executive management team since 2008. As COO, he will continue to lead the welding segments’ Higher Standard 2025 Strategy initiatives to advance growth and enhance margin and return performance, and will now have responsibility for The Harris Products Group (HPG) segment. HPG and regional presidents will report directly to him.

“Steve’s experience and leadership has been instrumental in shaping our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy and the commercial and operational initiatives driving accelerated growth, record performance and returns,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Steve has been at the forefront of strategically positioning Lincoln for long-term, profitable growth for nearly fifteen years, having led Automation, M&A, and the transformation of our international region, and as COO, he will continue to generate superior value for our stakeholders.”

Hedlund joined Lincoln Electric in 2008 and has served as Executive Vice President (EVP), President of both the Americas and International Welding segments since 2020 and as EVP, President of the International Welding segment since 2017. He previously served as President of Global Automation and as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Prior to Lincoln Electric, Mr. Hedlund held various executive leadership roles at Fortune Brands, Inc., and served as principal with the management consulting firm Booz Allen & Hamilton. Hedlund earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Dartmouth College.

