XL Axiata Partners with Juniper Networks to Accelerate the Rollout of 5G Services to Support Indonesia's Digital Economy

Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that XL+Axiata, one of the leading mobile telecommunications companies in Indonesia, will implement Juniper’s Segment Routing over IPv6 (SRv6) and MX Series Universal Routing Platforms to enhance its existing network infrastructure. With upgrades from Juniper, XL Axiata will have a stronger networking foundation to support the growing demand for 5G services and Indonesia’s burgeoning digital economy.

Indonesia is projected to have 233.53+million+mobile+internet+users+by+2026. This growth in internet users with access to digital services will help fuel the country’s digital economy, which is expected to contribute %24150+billion to GDP by 2025. To accelerate the country’s digital transformation agenda, the government announced the Digital+Indonesia+Roadmap, with key priorities including completing 4G infrastructure in more than 10,000 subregions by 2022 and developing 5G-ready networks.

XL Axiata has+a+long+history of building high-performance networks in Indonesia and previously partnered with Juniper to design+its+mobile+backhaul+infrastructure+that+supports+its+nationwide+4G+LTE+network. Building on this strong relationship and track record, XL Axiata selected Juniper to deploy its SRv6-based transport network that will support the rollout of 5G services across Indonesia.

The MX240, MX480, MX960 and MX2020 Series Universal Routing Platforms from Juniper's 400G portfolio will serve as the foundation of the SRv6-based transport network, providing high-performance and unprecedented scale that will enable XL Axiata to deliver unparalleled 5G experiences. Juniper+Professional+Services will also play an instrumental role in the design and implementation of SRv6 in the XL Axiata core network, including ensuring interoperability with the telco’s existing IP/MPLS network.

With Juniper's SRv6 implementation, XL Axiata will experience greater control, agility, application awareness and simplified traffic management of its network. As 5G remains a key pillar in Indonesia's digital economy and post-pandemic recovery plans, XL Axiata will have built a modern network that is ready for future demands for high-quality, scalable connectivity services that deliver reliable and superior experiences to consumers and businesses.

Supporting Quotes:

“XL Axiata is thrilled to deepen our long-standing partnership with Juniper Networks and welcome them on board our 5G journey. By leveraging Juniper’s industry-leading routing solutions and SRv6 capabilities, we will be able to experience improved network reliability and scalability, as well as simplified network operations. Alongside Juniper, we look forward to supporting Indonesia’s digital economy and providing our customers with high-speed, on-demand, low-latency connectivity for 5G services.”

- Fadly Hamka, Group Head Network Planning & Design, XL Axiata

“It is an honor to be a part of XL Axiata's 5G journey, which will support digital transformation in Southeast Asia's largest economy. This expansion of our long-term relationship is also a testament to our ability to build scalable and operationally intelligent networks. With our experience-first solutions and the capabilities provided by SRv6, we are confident that XL Axiata will deliver superior 5G experiences and continue to provide world-class connectivity in Indonesia for many years to come.”

- Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

Product & Solution Pages: Juniper+Networks+MX+Universal+Routing+Platforms Juniper+Professional+Services

Follow Juniper Networks online: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Juniper Blogs and Community: J-Net

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-serviceprovider

category-datacenter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005076/en/