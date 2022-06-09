SAI.TECH CEO Arthur Lee Selected into the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia of 2022

The SAI.TECH founder celebrates his second consecutive year to be selected, after having made it onto Forbes 30 under 30 China last year

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes magazine officially announced the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class 2022 recently - For his contributions to innovative Bitcoin mining and energy-saving solutions, Arthur Lee, the 28-year-old founder and CEO of SAI.TECH has made this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honorees under the Industry, Manufacturing, and Energy section. Arthur was previously selected to the Forbes 30 under 30 China list in 2021, making this his second consecutive year to be mentioned on the list.

Bitcoin mining has always been controversial for the high energy consumption involved in its mining process. According to the data from CCAF (Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance), as of April 21, 2022, the annual power consumption of global Bitcoin mining is about 137.36TWh (1TWh=10^9 kWh), which exceeds that of Sweden. Therefore, how to better solve the energy consumption problem while ensuring the stable operation of the Bitcoin network has become a significant problem facing by the industry. Having realized this issue in 2019, Arthur and his team introduced the SAIHUB solution to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions in Bitcoin mining.

The SAIHUB solution aims to save energy costs and carbon emissions from mining activities. It innovatively combines liquid cooling technology and waste heat recovery technology together, recovers 90% of the waste heat generated from data centers while providing reliable hot water to other applications. In return, the waste heat sales income could effectively lower the energy cost of data center operations. Over the past 3 years, the solution has evolved from being able to serve small-scale residential houses to greenhouses and shopping malls. The latest SAIHUB 3.0 solution provides integrated computing, power, and heating services for over 100,000m² installations. Results from pilot projects prove SAIHUB can reduce 38% power consumption cost of Bitcoin mining while simultaneously lowering 37% carbon emissions, compared to separate operation of traditional coal boiler for heating and air-cooling mining rigs for generating bitcoin.

This year's Forbes 30 under 30 honorees represent forward-thinking visionaries redefining the future of business and society in Asia through determination, innovation, and diligence. Over 4,000 nominees applied to be on this year's list, and the final 300 were selected and vetted by Forbes' reporters and a group of respected judges, including some of the most active venture capitalists and successful business leaders in the region.

To view more details about the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia of 2022, please visit https://www.forbes.com/30-under-30/2022/asia/industry-manufacturing-energy

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

