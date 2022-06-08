Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 8, 2022.
The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors was approved. The results are as follows:
Total Eligible Votes: 352,116,177; Total Voted: 188,114,654; Total Voted %: 53.42%
|Nominees
|For
|For %
|Against /
Withheld
|Against /
Withheld %
|Jason Attew
|154,934,679
|98.99%
|1,584,940
|1.01%
|John Armstrong
|155,065,916
|99.07%
|1,453,703
|0.93%
|Zara Boldt
|153,924,076
|98.34%
|2,595,543
|1.66%
|Ronald Clayton
|153,208,679
|97.88%
|3,310,940
|2.12%
|Cassandra Joseph
|154,614,136
|98.78%
|1,905,483
|1.22%
|D. Bruce McLeod
|154,911,033
|98.97%
|1,608,586
|1.03%
|Alex Morrison
|154,884,496
|98.96%
|1,635,123
|1.04%
|William E. Threlkeld
|154,871,416
|98.95%
|1,648,203
|1.05%
|Lisa Wade
|154,785,185
|98.89%
|1,734,434
|1.11%
|Appointment of Auditor
|185,888,299
|98.82%
|2,226,355
|1.18%
Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.
About Gold Standard
Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.
For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: [email protected]