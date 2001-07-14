Paysafe partners with APEXX Global for international acquiring growth

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialised payments platform, has partnered with APEXX Global, the multi-award-winning global payments orchestration platform, to offer Paysafe’s payment processing services to APEXX Global’s merchant base.

Through the new collaboration, APEXX Global will support its merchants to scale globally by increasing their international payment acceptance with Paysafe, enabling them to process card transactions seamlessly across multiple countries and currencies. Using Paysafe’s acquiring payment processing services, merchants can accept payments in over 40 currencies and support a large range of local payment methods, underpinned by the regulatory compliance required to process cross-border payments effectively and expand into new regions.

The partnership between Paysafe and APEXX Global has initially launched in the UK and Europe, with a focus on merchants in the travel, ecommerce and financial service sectors where both companies have a strong heritage, with plans to extend the alliance into North America and Latin America.

Paulette Rowe, Paysafe’s CEO of Integrated Ecommerce Solutions, said: “Both Paysafe and APEXX Global are focused on supporting the international growth of our merchant partners by providing them with robust, innovative market leading payment services which are going to help them to scale. Like us, APEXX Global has a strong footprint in ecommerce and a tailored offering for the travel industry, and we are really excited about expanding our reach together.”

Peter Keenan, CEO and Co-Founder at APEXX, said: “The ecommerce landscape has been transformed in the last couple of years alone and continues to evolve at pace. Paysafe and APEXX are at the forefront of the developments in the payments industry and are extremely well positioned to help merchants continue their growth during these competitive and uncertain times. We are looking forward to working together and expanding this powerful collaboration.”

Visit Paysafe at Money 2020 Europe in Amsterdam from June 7 – 9, 2022 to find out more about the new partnership with APEXX Global, stand D150.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About APEXX GLOBAL (%3Cb%3Ewww.apexx.global%3C%2Fb%3E)

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a multi-award-winning global payments orchestration platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the global payment ecosystem.

