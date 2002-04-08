Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Orlando, Florida, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. ( GBBKU) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on May 10, 2022 on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “GBBKU.”

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right, and one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GBBK,” “GBBKR” and “GBBKW,” respectively.

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering and Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about May 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from I-Bankers Securities, Inc. at 1208 Shady Lane N, Keller, Texas 76248.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 9, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on blockchain related technology, economy, industries, and solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus used in connection with the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. No assurance can be given the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

