Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™, a New Platform Designed to Change the Way Top Brands and World Class Creative Talent Interact

Togetherr%26trade%3B, a new platform for building world-class creative teams and connecting them with leading global brands and agencies, launches today. The platform, designed and built by Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), and backed by industry-leading visionaries, uses proprietary technology, the Creative Genome, to construct award-winning teams, from an exclusive group of creative talent. These teams will be curated and matched to support brands and agencies on specific projects and campaigns.

The advertising world has gone through massive changes in the last few decades. The emergence of new digital platforms, the fragmentation of media, the rise of tech giants, e-commerce, and science-based marketing, all dramatically influenced the relationships between brands and agencies. It has also now influenced the way creatives feel working for agencies which ultimately impacts the outcomes of marketing and advertising campaigns. Clients, creatives and agencies are now looking for better ways of working.

“Long before the pandemic, our industry was stuck in a rut, slowly choking the creative energy and ambition that once defined our industry,” said Amir Guy, Togetherr’s General Manager. “The agency-of-record (AOR) model, based on hefty retainers, bloated head-counts, overheads, and complex processes, is not meeting today’s client needs. Clients need a lot more for less, and faster. Trying to meet these needs without changing our industry's complex system resulted in broken spirits, lack of bravery, lack of excitement, and short-termism. We lost our creative icons, our magicians, our storytellers. Creatives were driven out of our industry, and clients are now looking for them elsewhere. The last two years taught our clients that they can find creativity elsewhere, and produce campaigns better and faster.”

“With new and important marketing channels continuing to impact the industry, brands are re-thinking how to maximize creative output in the simplest way,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr. “Togetherr is a platform that aims to enable and accelerate new ways of working in the creative industry. When you allow yourself to look beyond the old system and challenge the way things have been done forever, you realize that talent can be found everywhere, on a global scale. You also find that diversity, which is so essential for creativity, becomes truly possible when you go beyond old constructs. Leading brands today often build their own creative capabilities in-house, and they need easy ways to augment them with outside independent talent and micro agencies on a project-by-project basis.”

Togetherr builds on Fiverr’s long-founded mission of revolutionizing how the world works together. This groundbreaking new platform puts talent and creativity at its core and uses technology powered by a cutting-edge AI engine to help leading brands engage with and manage teams of top-tier independent creatives to meet their project goals.

The Creative Genome

Talent on Togetherr is vetted manually and through the Creative Genome’s powerful technology - ensuring clients have access to the best and brightest in the industry. Creatives on the platform have won awards, worked on campaigns for some of the world’s top brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, HBO, Apple, and Netflix, as well as agencies, and have won accolades from their peers, clients, and colleagues alike. All of these data points are collected by the Creative Genome in order to assemble top-notch teams to ensure that brands work with the most optimized teams possible, something no agency in the world can offer.

For Brands

Togetherr is flipping the agency model on its head. Brands will no longer be bound by bureaucracy, agencies-of-record, and long RFP processes to bring campaigns to life. With Togetherr, the platform obtains the brief from the client, and the powerful AI engine will build a team specifically curated for that particular project. They get access to world class talent at the click of a button - to enhance the capabilities of their in-house creative teams - a space we see a lot of brands building out - or to build an entire freelance creative team to deliver new ideas or test new approaches.

Advisory Board

Togetherr has been built alongside an advisory board of industry-leading visionaries including Per Pedersen, Mark Tutssel, Eva Santos Bouzos, Greg Hahn, Karin Onsager-Birch, Nellie Kim, David Sable, Mariam Banikarim, Craig Brommers, Amy Fuller, Shelley Diamond and more.

“In my mind, size and scale are not the keys to success, but rather talent, perseverance, and passion are the ultimate keys to unlocking creative success,” said Greg Hahn, Co-founder and COO of Mischief and Togetherr Advisor. “I’ve worked with big agencies and small agencies and founded a boutique small agency that does things differently. There’s no right or wrong way to unlock creativity, however, by putting talent and ideas over profits, you remove the pressure and make way for beautiful, bold, and diverse ideas. This is what Togetherr is all about - using technology to unlock people’s creativity and putting talent first. I am thrilled to have been a part of building this incredible platform and am excited to tap its potential myself.”

The platform currently has over 1,100 creatives and ad industry leaders as well as 30 micro-independent agencies, and it is adding award-winning talent every day. Campaigns and projects start at an average price of $50K and go up from there.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Fiverr companies include Togetherr, ClearVoice, CreativeLive, Working Not Working, SLT Consulting and Stoke Talent. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

