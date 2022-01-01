See the road like never before with the new dēzl OTR trucking navigator series from Garmin

Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ed%26%23275%3Bzl%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+OTR610%2F710%2F810%3C%2Fspan%3E%2F%3Cb%3E1010%3C%2Fb%3E trucking navigators, designed to help simplify the over-the-road lifestyle for professional truck drivers. The reimagined series introduces a refined feature set that includes arrival planning with automatic Birdseye Satellite Imagery to see high-resolution aerial views during truck entrances, security gates and loading dock destinations. The new navigators feature larger, high-resolution touchscreens ranging from 6, 7, 8 or the robust 10-inch display model. What’s more, the 8-inch and 10-inch displays offer a new split map view showing previews of a remaining route and impending weather conditions1 with the option to also mount the devices in landscape or portrait mode to see even more details of the route ahead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005045/en/

The reimagined dēzl OTR series introduces a refined feature set that includes arrival planning with automatic Birdseye Satellite Imagery to see high-resolution aerial views during truck entrances, security gates and loading dock destinations (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new dēzl OTR Series brings a level of simplicity for professional truck drivers that will pay dividends during those long day-and-night road hauls,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “And with the new high-resolution satellite imagery, truck drivers can easily boost awareness during complicated dock arrivals.”

Routing made easy

Truck drivers can leverage custom truck routing2 based on the size and weight of their rig and drive with increased awareness of the route ahead with alerts for upcoming bridge heights, weight limits, sharp curves, steep grades and more. In addition, over-the-road drivers can use the route planner feature to preview their overall route and map out fuel stops, comfort breaks and overnight lodging.

The dēzl experience

The new dēzl OTR series brings several core trucking navigation features across all models to improve life on the road for professional truck drivers:

Trucks & Trailer Services provides a convenient directory to filter truck stops by preferred brand or amenity

Truck Plaza Loyalty points and rewards from popular travel plazas across the U.S. can be viewed on device by pairing a dēzl OTR navigator with the d%26%23275%3Bzl+smart+device+app

PrePass ® notifications 3 of U.S. weigh station and bypass decisions to help drivers save time and improve efficiency

notifications of U.S. weigh station and bypass decisions to help drivers save time and improve efficiency Real-time services can be used to obtain live traffic, weather and smart notifications when paired with the dēzl app on your compatible smartphone

Includes map updates of North America with coverage of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bahamas

Working together on the road

Truck drivers can benefit from using their new dēzl OTR navigators with a variety of compatible Garmin products and services (sold separately) designed to improve and simplify the overall trucking experience, including:

d%26%23275%3Bzl+trucking+headsets with up to 50 hours of continuous talk time and Active Noise Cancelation technology

Instinct%3Cspan%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fspan%3E+2+d%26%23275%3Bzl+Edition trucking smartwatch for daily convenience, health tracking, short-break workouts, daily break timers and more

BC%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E+50+wireless+backup+cameras to help reverse with confidence

Available now, the dēzl OTR610/710/810/1010 trucking series have suggested retail prices ranging from $349.99 to $899.99. To learn more visit garmin.com%2Fd%26%23275%3Bzl.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, e-mail our press team, connect with @garmin on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com%2Fblog.

1Requires navigator to be paired with the dēzl app on your compatible smartphone.

2Not available in all areas. Entering your truck’s profile characteristics does not guarantee your truck’s characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

3Requires active PrePass account and use of the dēzl app on a compatible smartphone with BLUETOOTH.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Instinct are registered trademarks and dēzl and Garmin BC are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. © HERE. All rights reserved. Satellite imagery ©2022 Maxar Technologies (date of satellite imagery may vary). ©2022 Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. ©Pilot Travel Centers LLC 2022. The PrePass logo is a trademark of the PrePass Safety Alliance. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. TruckDown® is a registered trademark of TruckDown Info International Inc.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of Garmin’s Form 10-K and the Q1 2022 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2Fen-US%2Finvestors%2Fsec%2F. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005045/en/