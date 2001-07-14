Concert Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Concert+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the JMP fireside chat may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentation.

About Concert

Concert+Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE+Platform%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s lead product+candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at %40ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005071/en/