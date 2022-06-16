Better Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen's Unlocking the Value of Digital Prescription Therapeutics Webinar on June 16, 2022

Better+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it will participate in a webinar on Unlocking the Value of Digital Prescription Therapeutics hosted by Cowen to discuss the recently released promising pivotal clinical trial data for BT-001, its digital therapeutic platform for type 2 diabetes, and how BT-001 may be used in the current type 2 diabetes treatment paradigm.

WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHAT: The Unlocking the Value of Digital Prescription Therapeutics webinar will be hosted by Charles Rhyee, an equity research analyst with Cowen, and will provide an opportunity to review the primary endpoint results from the company’s pivotal clinical trial for BT-001 and discuss how BT-001 may be used in the current type 2 diabetes treatment paradigm. Released earlier this year, the pivotal clinical trial demonstrated significant reduction in A1c levels that surpassed results seen in patients using pharmaceutical solutions alone.

WHO:

Mark Berman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Better Therapeutics

Prapti Mehta, MD, Chief Behavioral Scientist, Better Therapeutics

Marc Bonaca, MD, MPH, Director of Vascular Research at Colorado Prevention Center, Professor of Medicine at University of Colorado School of Medicine

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

