BTCS to Present at H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022

Silver Spring, MD, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. ( BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, a virtual online event being held May 23rd through 26th.



Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will provide an overview of the Company’s revenue-generating blockchain infrastructure operations and growth strategy. Allen’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on May 24, 2022. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

Allen will be available to participate in 1x1 meetings with investors upon request on the event website.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

