Crypto and Blockchain Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 19th Crypto and Blockchain Services Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 24th.

May 19th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)
Grayscale Bitcoin TrustOTCQX: GBTC
Defi Technologies Inc. DEFTF | NEO: DEFI
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index FundOTCQX: BITW
Intellabridge Technology Corp. KASHF | CSE: KASH
Mobilum Technologies Inc.Pink: MBLMF | CSE: MBLM
Bigg Digital Assets Inc.OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
Voyager Digital Ltd.OTCQX: VYGVF | TSX: VOYG
TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

