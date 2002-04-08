Crypto and Blockchain Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the May 19th Crypto and Blockchain Services Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 24th.
May 19th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
|OTCQX: GBTC
|Defi Technologies Inc.
|DEFTF | NEO: DEFI
|Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund
|OTCQX: BITW
|Intellabridge Technology Corp.
|KASHF | CSE: KASH
|Mobilum Technologies Inc.
|Pink: MBLMF | CSE: MBLM
|Bigg Digital Assets Inc.
|OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
|Voyager Digital Ltd.
|OTCQX: VYGVF | TSX: VOYG
|TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.
|OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
