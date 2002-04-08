Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:SCYT.OB) announced that the Corporation’s Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share on the Corporation’s outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

Security Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, TN a Tennessee state-chartered financial institution headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee. At March 31, 2022, the Corporation had total assets of $294.6 million and stockholders’ equity of $26.9 million.

Contact:

Joe H. Pugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
(931) 473-4483

