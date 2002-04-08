Portillo's Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in June

CHICAGO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) ( PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference .



On Monday, June 6, 2022, CEO Michael Osanloo will host a fireside chat at William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested PTLO investors and prospective investors may view the webcast live at investors.portillos.com and may access a replay following the event.



On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference.



On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at Piper Sandler's The Year of the Restaurant Industry Summit at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include 71 restaurants across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more, including the new Garden Dog. Order ahead for Portillo’s Pickup or delivery. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Barbara Noverini, CFA

[email protected]