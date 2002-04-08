Latin Metals Reports IP Survey Results at Lacsha Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) LMSQF) is pleased to announce the results of the Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey at its 100% own Lacsha project, located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. The objective of the recently completed survey was to determine the distribution of potentially copper bearing sulphides (IP chargeability), distribution of alteration (IP resistivity and ground magnetics) to frame the Lacsha copper target in the context of an upright, intact porphyry copper system and identify drill targets. The responses in general correlate well with generally accepted porphyry exploration models and the result is four high-priority targets areas (Figures 1 and 2).

“The recently received IP data is the final layer of data that we will use to define drill targets. Combined with magnetic data and surface geochemistry, we see a relatively simple suite of anomalies that define four significant drill targets,” stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals’ President & CEO. “Surface chip channel sampling completed in Q1 defined consistent mineralization including 52m grading 0.38% copper and 237ppm molybdenum. While these grades are excellent, the IP chargeability data points to peak chargeability below surface at approximately 100m from surface. The project will need to be drilled to establish whether chargeability is related to copper mineralization.”

Interpretation of Exploration Results

Surface lithology, structure and geochemistry together with new geophysical data at Lacsha are consistent with porphyry-related sulphide mineralization and strengthen a series of compelling drill targets (Figure 1):

The ground magnetic survey identified several zones with highly magnetic response, which are interpreted to be associated with magnetite mineralization within a central porphyry potassic alteration.

The recently completed IP survey defined extensive areas of high chargeability (>20 mv/v), which is a signature often associated with sulphide mineralization. The cores of these anomalies reach 25 mv/v at depths of approximately 100m from surface and potentially reflect copper sulphide mineralization.

Areas of high resistivity (>2,000 ohm*m) are consistent with silicification (overlying a vertically zoned porphyry system.



Integration of surface geochemistry with geophysics is a critical step in exploration (Figure 2):

Copper (>300ppm, up to 1590ppm) and molybdenum (>10ppm, up to 85ppm) anomalies (talus samples) are centered over the interpreted porphyry system where a copper rich core may be present.

Zinc and lead depleted above the target (proximally), with anomalous values distally which is considered a typical geochemical zonation for upright, intact porphyry copper systems.

The geochemistry dovetails with the surface geophysics where copper and molybdenum geochemical anomalies are coincident with magnetic (high) and IP chargeability (high) features increasing confidence in the drill targets.



Lacsha Presentation on Web Site

A presentation has been uploaded on the Company’s website, which summarizes all aspects of the exploration completed at Lacsha to date.

Induced Polarization Survey Details

The IP survey was completed in Q1 2022, consisting of 18 lines oriented northwest-southeast. Lines are between 1.4km and 1.7km in length and spaced 200m apart for a total survey length of 27km. The survey was completed using a Pole-Dipole arrangement (multi-electrodes), with dipoles every 100m recording readings from the first to the tenth stations. Penetration depth is expected to be up to 600m from surface.

Next Steps

Having already executed community agreements through to the end of 2024, Latin Metals is applying for drill permits to test the highest priority target areas and permits are expected to be in place by Q4 2022. The Company is considering whether to complete initial drilling or to secure a partner to fund initial drilling, and a final decision is expected to be made on receipt of drill permits.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals’ 100%-owned Lacsha Copper-Molybdenum, Lacsha Copper-Molybdenum, Auquis Copper-molybdenum, Yanba Copper-Molybdenum, Tillo, Para and Loli prospects are all located in the northern Lima-Ica portion of the coastal belt.

Latin Metals at PDAC 2022

Latin Metals will be exhibiting at PDAC 2022, and the Company invites conference attendees to visit the LMS booth #3124 at the Investor Exchange in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Center from June 13 to 15, 2022. Company representatives will be on hand to discuss the prospect generator model as well as our work plans for the rest of the year.

QA/QC

The work program at Lacsha was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, he coordinates with Zissou Peru SAC principal geophysicist, Mr. Percy Sandoval who was the professional in charge of field collection data, sections, plan views, and reporting. Inversion modeling was completed by Geophysicist MSc Ronald Yupa.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

