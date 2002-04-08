Exagen Inc. Expands Coverage with MediNcrease

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. ( XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today the addition of Exagen Inc. to MediNcrease Health Plans, LLC’s national provider network, providing enhanced care to their approximately 7.5 million commercial lives. The agreement, effective July 1, 2022, with MediNcrease will make AVISE® tests, including AVISE® Lupus and AVISE® CTD accessible through MediNcrease’s client base of regional and national health plans, insurance companies, employers, municipalities, third-party administrators, unions, and other companies involved in the management of medical claims.



"Our partnership with MediNcrease is an exciting step forward. This partnership will provide the client base, members, and providers of MediNcrease Health Plans, access to a timely and accurate differential diagnosis for complex autoimmune diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)," said Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and CEO. "SLE is a complex autoimmune disease, and the earlier a diagnosis is reached the better chance a patient has to prevent irreversible organ damage."

"We are thrilled to welcome Exagen to the MediNcrease provider network," said Linda Plaster, Managing Partner of MediNcrease Health Plans. "This exciting relationship affirms continued commitment to our specialty lab network expansion and increasing the accessibility of specialized diagnostic testing solutions."

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen ( XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. Exagen’s goal is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

About MediNcrease Health Plans

MediNcrease is a uniquely positioned national provider network and provider advocacy firm servicing the commercial health, workers’ compensation, and auto medical markets. Its advanced provider network and negotiation solutions not only help facilitate millions of dollars in expedited payments to providers each year, but also provide medical payers with dramatically improved savings and service over traditional PPO networks. The result is a 100% defensible and transparent solution for both providers and payers. For more information, please visit the company’s website at http://medincrease.com

Forward Looking Statements

