Amedisys Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

BATON ROUGE, La., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, has released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for the year 2021, detailing actions, achievements and goals in each critical area.



“We are in the early stages of mapping our progress with the goal of being a good corporate citizen and to act responsibly in the way we treat our patients, our employees, our communities and the environment that we all share,” stated President and CEO Chris Gerard. “We wholly embrace our responsibility to advance social and environmental causes for the betterment of our communities and commit to operating with the highest standards of compliance and ethics.”

Amedisys participated in an ESG materiality assessment with independent consultants to identify key topics and areas of opportunity to begin tracking and reporting on key performance indicators for each. A newly formed ESG committee, comprised of executives and senior management, will develop, implement and monitor these initiatives and policies.

Highlights from the report include Amedisys’ commitment to:

A strong system of independent governance to ensure the Company meets the high standards expected of a leading healthcare company

Create an open and inclusive place to work, with comprehensive benefits, personal and professional development and high clinical standards

Ensure a diverse and inclusive workplace free of discrimination and to build capacity and competency to manage it

Continue outperforming the industry in quality of patient care in all lines of business

Support our employees and patients through the Amedisys Foundation

Quantify our environmental impact to develop meaningful strategies to help combat climate change

Achieve net-zero GHG emissions from our operations no later than 2050



The report has been informed by the guidance of the Value Reporting Foundation’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and is accessible on Amedisys’ investors site.

