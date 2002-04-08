Save Foods Receives Organic Recognition for its Eco Crop Protection Treatment

Listing by Organic Materials Review Institute enables the Company’s SaveProtect Organic® to be used in certified organic production and processing

Miami, FL, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. ( SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that its SaveProtect Organic® crop treatment for extending the shelf-life of fresh fruits and vegetables has been listed by the Organic Materials Review Institute (“OMRI”), an international non-profit organization that provides an independent review of products that are intended for use in certified organic production and processing. OMRI Listed® products may be used in certified organic production and processing under the USDA National Organic Program.

“The organic fruits and vegetables industry has a very difficult task contending with short shelf life and limited available solutions, with high waste and transportation issues resulting in higher costs,” commented Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods' Israeli subsidiary. “With OMRI listing, Save Foods is now better positioned to deliver significant value to the organic market by providing efficient and affordable solutions to address these challenges.”

The organic fruits and vegetables market is the largest and the fastest growing segment of the global organic food market and expected to reach USD $68.50 billion by 2028. Organic foods have gained popularity in part because of their health benefits. The health consequences related to non-organic produce have been proven with around 385 million people currently falling ill from pesticide poisoning each year.

To address risks related to pesticide use, the EU Commission has launched the “Field to Fork” initiative, a program which aims to drastically reduce the use of pesticides in the food supply chain. Similar initiatives are underway in the US, with the Biden administration issuing regulatory changes for the pesticide industry.

Extended shelf life offers growers, retailers and consumers a longer window in which to transport, sell, store and consume produce. Save Foods’ solutions are non-toxic and easy to apply, and they not only extend shelf life, but provide a high level of food safety that benefits consumers.

Save Foods is committed to supporting the transition toward more sustainable agriculture, answering the growing consumer need for organic and residue-free food, while protecting the environment. As an OMRI Listed® product, SaveProtect Organic® can be used as an inert ingredient in combination with permitted active pesticidal ingredients in compliance with the USDA National Organic Program.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

