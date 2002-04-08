Fatburger Turns Up the Heat with Mike's Hot Honey® for New Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Limited-Time-Only Chicken Sandwich Adds a Sweet and Spicy Kick to Iconic Burger Chain’s Menu

LOS ANGELES , June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger announces the launch of Mike’s Hot Honey® Crispy Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time. The sweet and spicy mash-up is the first Fatburger and Mike’s Hot Honey® collaboration, with both brands working together to create a one-of-a-kind offering that will “wow” chicken sandwich enthusiasts. Customers can order the Mike’s Hot Honey® Crispy Chicken Sandwich online and in-store at participating Fatburger locations from June 14 through September 4, 2022.

Sweet ‘n’ spicy ‘n’ ultra-crispy, the Mike’s Hot Honey® Crispy Chicken Sandwich features Fatburger’s signature hand-breaded, crispy chicken breast with pickles, bacon, and a generous drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey® to deliver a perfect balance of sweetness and heat. Dripping with flavor, the premium sandwich represents the union of East Coast and West Coast: hot honey originating in the New York pizza scene and Fatburger’s classic Los Angeles fare. Customers in the Los Angeles area can indulge in the Mike’s Hot Honey® Crispy Chicken Sandwich and score hot swag at the launch event taking place at Fatburger Ladera Heights. Guests are invited to come out on Friday, June 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in their best drip and enjoy a free sandwich before they leave dripping with branded bucket hats, fanny packs, and more while supplies last.

“The Mike’s Hot Honey® Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the perfect addition to our menu for the summer, adding a sweet and spicy kick to our already delicious chicken sandwich,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands. “The Mike’s Hot Honey team has been a great partner in bringing this limited-time offering to life and we can’t wait for both of our fanbases to get their hands on this hot new drip.”

“Partnering with Fatburger, an iconic LA brand, is a dream come true for me,” said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “I still vividly remember my maiden voyage to Fatburger on my first trip to LA and it's always a regular stop whenever I'm in town. Fatburger is a part of LA culture and we’re very excited to share this new sandwich and our Hot Honey with Fatburger fans!”

Fatburger Ladera Heights is located at 6715 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045. For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Founder Mike Kurtz started selling his small batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

[email protected]

860-212-6509