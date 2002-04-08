Total Economic Impact Study Reveals Flywire's Healthcare Clients Can Achieve 269% ROI

BOSTON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation ( FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today revealed the return on investment (ROI) of Flywire for hospitals and health systems would be 269% over three years, according to a new Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study that Flywire commissioned from Forrester Consulting.



"Some of the leading hospitals and health systems in the U.S. are powered by Flywire's responsive billing and payments platform,” said John Talaga, EVP and GM of Healthcare, Flywire. “They use Flywire to predict a patient’s capacity to pay, engage patients via an omni-channel approach with personalized paths to payment, and to make it easier for patients to settle their balances on terms they can afford."

Talaga continued: "This independent study validates the strong ROI that we drive for our clients, and confirms that Flywire can deliver measurable results for hospitals and health systems. Our clients benefit from the ability to create digital and self-service financial experiences, to maximize collections, reduce administrative costs, and to provide financial peace for patients."

Additional benefits that hospitals and health systems can achieve through Flywire as cited in the report include:

Increase revenue collections by 29% : Using Flywire, organizations are able to better engage patients digitally throughout their entire healthcare payment experience, meaningfully increasing revenue.

: Using Flywire, organizations are able to better engage patients digitally throughout their entire healthcare payment experience, meaningfully increasing revenue. Reduce staff involvement in patient billing by 30% : Flywire enables staff to re-focus energy onto higher-value tasks by driving greater levels of self-service and support into the payment process, improving productivity and lowering costs.

: Flywire enables staff to re-focus energy onto higher-value tasks by driving greater levels of self-service and support into the payment process, improving productivity and lowering costs. Reduce cost of paper statements by 20%: Flywire drives digital and mobile engagement with the self-pay- after-insurance patient population.

Flywire drives digital and mobile engagement with the self-pay- after-insurance patient population. Improve customer satisfaction: Patients reported a better experience engaging with healthcare systems after the implementation of Flywire.

Patients reported a better experience engaging with healthcare systems after the implementation of Flywire. Standardize billing across networks : Investment in Flywire helps standardize the billing process so patients can easily understand the cost of care.

: Investment in Flywire helps standardize the billing process so patients can easily understand the cost of care. Consolidate AR systems across networks: Having multiple account receivable (AR) systems within the same organization was very costly to both the patient and the healthcare provider. Flywire helps reduce or consolidate all AR systems into one.

Having multiple account receivable (AR) systems within the same organization was very costly to both the patient and the healthcare provider. Flywire helps reduce or consolidate all AR systems into one. Improve staff experience: Call center and other point of service staff also saw improvement in their experience servicing patients. Flywire made it easier to see the full financial situation of the patient, which helped with answering questions and developing patient-centric strategies to pay for and receive care.



The Forrester data was compiled based on decision-maker interviews, financial analysis and other due diligence, and outlines a positive economic impact of Flywire for hospitals and health systems. To accurately measure ROI for typical Flywire clients, Forrester created a composite organization to represent the aggregate findings of the six decision-maker interviews.

This composite organization has an annual net patient revenue of approximately $1.2 billion, processes more than 82,000 patient accounts per year through Flywire, and averages $276 million in Billing After Insurance (BAI). According to the report, The Total Economic Impact™ of Flywire for clients of this scale can achieve 269% ROI over three years and see payback in less than 6 months.

Trusted by more than 80 leading hospitals and health systems in the United States, Flywire’s digital payment and engagement solutions for healthcare transform the patient's financial experience, providing a personalized, digital-first payment journey that is rooted in affordability. For patients, features like payment plans on pre-service estimates - all simple and accessible online - provides a rich and engaging experience and a personalized path to payment. For providers, Flywire helps improve self service payments, increases collections, improves patient satisfaction and more.

