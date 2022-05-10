Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address Investor Conferences in May

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) executives will address the following investor conferences in May:

BofA Securities 2022 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference Jennifer Hamann , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer May 17, 2022 , at 8:40 a.m. ET





Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Lance Fritz , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Eric Gehringer , Executive Vice President – Operations May 24, 2022 , at 8:00 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the webcasts will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

