NATURAL GROCERS® RETURNS AS SPONSOR FOR 2022 DENVER COLFAX MARATHON

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® is proud to be a returning corporate sponsor for the 2022 16th annual Denver Colfax Marathon (May 13 – 15). The largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. will also have a strong presence at this year's Health and Fitness Expo at Empower Field at Mile High, May 13 – 14.

This now iconic marathon was created in 2006 by the cities of Aurora, Denver and Lakewood to encourage Coloradoans to be healthier in the Mile High City. While remaining a local race, The Colfax Marathon now attracts runners from across the country and around the world.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers has strong Colorado roots of its own. With 42 stores across the state, it might surprise some that the first brick-and-mortar location opened on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, CO. But there's more to this second-year sponsorship than the location coincidence. Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing states, "We're thrilled to be an active part of such a fantastic event like the Denver Colfax Marathon. It's our biggest sponsorship event of the year and goes hand-in-hand with our dedication to Community (one of our Five Founding Principles). We're excited to connect with athletes and visitors at this year's Expo and support the participants on race day. When we support our communities, we help shape a better world for all."

Natural Grocers believes that everyone should have access to nutritional education and live in a thriving, regenerating environment. To assist with this mission, Nutritional Health Coaches from Natural Grocers will be onsite (Booth #10, on the West Club Side) to talk about nutritional health with athletes. Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will also be onsite handing out free, reusable Natural Grocers tote bags with a variety of high-quality vendor samples. At the finish line, participants will receive a free, Natural Grocers reusable tote bag with a $5 off Natural Grocers Coupon[ii] and a Natural Grocers Brand Snack Pack.

And finally, onlookers might even spy some Natural Grocers good4u Crew members running their avocado-fueled-hearts out as a relay team. Crew members will be available for high-fives and words of encouragement upon request.

Online registration closes Wednesday, May 11th at 11:59 PM .

at . Registration reopens in-person at the Expo May 13-14 .

. Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers.

Follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for recipes, tips, local events and discount reminders. For media requests and/or press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Minimum $5 purchase required. Limit one coupon per Colfax Denver Marathon participant. Coupon is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-returns-as-sponsor-for-2022-denver-colfax-marathon-301543056.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.