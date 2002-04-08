iHeartMedia West Palm Beach Announces the Debut of the New Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHeartMedia West Palm Beach today announced the debut of the new Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler, effective immediately. The new station will broadcast real-time sports betting news and analysis covering every major sport from VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. VSiN content currently airs on more than 140 terrestrial radio stations in 31states nationwide.



New Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler will air 22 hours of live VSiN programming daily, which provides unique coverage of daily sports betting markets. This VSiN content will air on The Gambler outside of live sporting events, including Miami Marlins baseball games and University of Florida football and basketball matchups. Additionally, The Gambler will feature “The Greek Zone” live from South Florida, weekday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring this informative and entertaining brand of sports talk to local sports fans,” said Brian Mudd, Program Director for New Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler. “Sports betting as a 24/7 format, and specifically the expert analysis from VSiN and our very own Greek, is a perfect choice for The Gambler.”

VSiN delivers real-time sports betting content to its audience, comprised of both sharp bettors and those brand new to sports betting action, setting the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and sharing expert tips and predictions across college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more. VSiN offers bettors unique analysis and insights from one of the industry’s most knowledgeable teams, including morning talk personalities Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard, sports betting analytics expert Gill Alexander, former pro football executive Michael Lombardi, former NFL players Shaun King and Mike Pritchard, and sportscasting legend Brent Musburger.

“As VSiN continues to broaden its distribution footprint, we’re thrilled to be working with the innovative content providers at iHeartRadio’s New Sports Radio 1230 The Gambler to bring sports betting programming to West Palm Beach and its passionate sports fans,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “As regulated sports betting continues its expansion across the U.S., we’re proud to be The Gambler’s choice to help educate and entertain the incredibly passionate sports fans in this top 50 media market.”

About iHeartMedia West Palm Beach

iHeartMedia West Palm Beach owns and operates WBZT, WJNO, WKGR, WOLL, WRLX, WZZR and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [ IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com, VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sportsbooks at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

