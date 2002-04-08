UPDATE: Eyenovia Announces Virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) investigational products, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held virtually via live webcast on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 am EDT. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2022, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

As provided in the Company's proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at https://www.proxyvote.com where stockholders can view and download the Company's proxy materials and 2021 Annual Report and vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders are asked to vote by 11:59 pm EDT on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. For shares held in a plan, stockholders are asked to vote by 11:59 pm EDT on Monday, June 13, 2022.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EYEN2022 by 9:45 am EDT on June 16, 2022. To register, stockholders must enter their control number found in the proxy materials sent to stockholders. Eyenovia encourages stockholders to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time in order to allow ample time for check-in procedures.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Eyenovia urges each stockholder to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

Norbert Lowe

Vice President, Commercial Operations

[email protected]