Sanuk® Releases New All-Gender Footwear Capsule in Partnership With Pacific Pride Foundation

With Pride-Forward Styling and Signature Sanuk Comfort, Collaboration Celebrates Inclusivity and Allyship

GOLETA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brand (NYSE: DECK), today announced the next iteration of its partnership with Central Coast neighbor Pacific Pride Foundation, the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco dedicated to creating a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community. Designed in collaboration with artist and designer Maggie Johnson, the 2022 Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation all-gender footwear collection celebrates comfort and inclusive styling. To support the LGBTQ+ community and to commit to creating safe and happy places for all, Sanuk is donating $10,000 to Pacific Pride Foundation in June in honor of Pride Month. An additional $3 donation per pair will go towards the organization's educational programs, counseling services, LGBTQ+ competency training, community events, advocacy efforts and more.

The next round of the Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collaboration collection includes both slip-on and sandal styles with wide and narrow fits for all genders, decked out with custom colorful artwork that celebrates self-expression and self-discovery, courtesy of artist Maggie Johnson.

Sanuk's popular Sidewalk Surfer is transformed into the Pridewalk Surfer , a casual slip-on with a high rebound soft top foam footbed featuring 20% BLOOM™ foam made from repurposed algae, colorful hemp lining and rainbow embroidery.

, a casual slip-on with a high rebound soft top foam footbed featuring 20% BLOOM™ foam made from repurposed algae, colorful hemp lining and rainbow embroidery. Just in time for summer, the collection also includes the Sling ST, an all-gender makeover of the brand's best-selling Yoga Sling 2 sandal. The Sling ST's two-way stretch-knit straps (including 40% REPREVE® Out Ocean™ recycled polyester), microfiber toe post wrap, high rebound soft top foam footbed and leather lined footbed with responsibly sourced leather from the Leather Working Group deliver on maximum comfort.

"Sanuk is committed to amplifying voices of historically marginalized communities and advocating for a more inclusive future – footwear and beyond," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "This collection allows us to show support for the greater LGBTQ+ community, while also highlighting the incredible work the Pacific Pride Foundation team is doing along the Central Coast as they strive to foster a welcoming and healthy community. The team has created awesome positive change with local community programs and youth events like PROUD Prom, which we are stoked to sponsor this year."

Pacific Pride Foundation's advocacy and education efforts are designed to meet the ongoing and emerging needs of a diverse population in order to create a thriving, vibrant and visible LGBTQ+ community and to prevent the transmission of HIV/AIDS. Pacific Pride Foundation currently provides free and low-cost services and programs to more than 10,000 clients in the Central Coast LGBTQ+ community, including programs for youth, families and older adults.

"Pacific Pride Foundation is thrilled to partner with Sanuk for a second year and to bring this colorful collection to life," said Kristin Flickinger, Executive Director at Pacific Pride Foundation. "As people begin to reemerge, this collaboration offers a way to be authentic and visible, declare allyship during any summer adventure, and to give back and invest into the community around us."

The Sanuk x Pacific Pride Foundation collection launches on May 10 on Sanuk.com. The collection retails from $45-65. For more information on the collection and collaboration, visit www.sanuk.com/pride or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton and @pacificpridefdn.

About Pacific Pride Foundation

Since its formation in 1976, Pacific Pride Foundation has been a critical resource for the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS in Santa Barbara County and California's Central Coast. PPF is a strong, respected leader, offering a dynamic range of high quality, compassionate health and social service programs - many of which are not available through any other provider in the county. For more information or to make a donation, please visit pacificpridefoundation.org .

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #SmilePassItOn.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. To view Corporate Responsibility Reports from Deckers Brands, visit https://www.deckers.com/responsibility. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com

Media Contact:

Emily Roethle, Crowe PR

[email protected]

(909) 957-7646

