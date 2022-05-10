BorgWarner's $400,000 Indianapolis 500 Rolling Jackpot Up for Grabs Again by 2021 Winner, Helio Castroneves

PR Newswire

BorgWarner increased its Indianapolis 500 Rolling Jackpot prize by $20,000 , raising the stakes for another back-to-back win for Helio Castroneves

Marks the third time Castroneves is eligible for the prize

Castroneves is the only driver to ever cash in on the rolling jackpot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner continues to increase the excitement around the outcome of the Indianapolis 500 with its rolling jackpot prize now sitting at a staggering $400,000 – raising the stakes for another back-to-back win for last year's record-breaking winner, Helio Castroneves of Brazil. To win the jackpot, a driver has to win the Indy 500 two years in a row; this marks the third time Castroneves is in a position to capture the prize. His 2002 victory earned him the jackpot, which at the time was $160,000, and he has remained the only driver to ever secure the prize.

Since its establishment in 1995, BorgWarner has bolstered its prize by $20,000 each year. Castroneves is one of five drivers to ever achieve back-to-back wins in the history of this legendary race. Others who have achieved this feat include Wilbur Shaw (1939-1940), Mauri Rose (1947-1948), Bill Vukovich (1953-1954) and Al Unser (1970-1971). He is also among a group of only four drivers that have won the race four times. A victory for Castroneves in 2022 would make him the first driver ever to win the jackpot twice and the only driver to earn two back-to-back victories at the Indianapolis 500. Nobody has ever won the race five times, another record within reach for Castroneves.

"BorgWarner takes great pride in our extensive history with this classic motorsport event, and we enjoy upping the ante with this exciting rolling jackpot," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner. "We're on the edge of our seats waiting to see if Helio will once again claim the jackpot or if another driver will be immortalized on this year's coveted Borg-Warner Trophy®."

Aside from the opportunity to win the steep jackpot, the likeness of this year's winner's face will be sculpted and forever engraved onto the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy, as is tradition. This year's victor also will receive the BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy or the "Baby Borg" – a miniature version of the much larger 110-pound sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy.

If Castroneves does not come out victorious, the funds for the jackpot will roll over to the 2023 Indy 500 with an additional $20,000 added to the pot.

With a win in the 2022 Indianapolis 500, Helio Castroneves would also win the BorgWarner rolling jackpot at $400,000.

