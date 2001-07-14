Weave, Fuse Dental Practice Management Software Launch New Integration for Dental Practices

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, announces its newest integration with Fuse cloud-based dental practice management software from Patterson Dental. This newest integration with Weave will provide many dental practices with tools designed to bring big-box technology to local businesses.

“I am so excited for our newest integration with Fuse and what it means for dental practices all around the country,” said Branden Neish, Weave’s Chief Product Officer. “Our mission at Weave is to enable small businesses everywhere to unify, modernize, and personalize every customer interaction. Integrating with Weave brings a whole slate of new capabilities to Fuse customers and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Cecile Schauer, VP & GM of Software at Patterson Dental, said the excitement is mutual. “Providers who choose Fuse for their practice management system are choosing to be leaders in modernizing their practice operations,” Schauer said. “Partners like Weave keep Fuse customers ahead of the curve in patient communications and the patient experience.”

With this integration, Weave’s communication platform will automatically sync with Fuse practice management data, eliminating the need for manual data uploads. Because of this automated sync, Fuse users will be able to see real-time updates to their daily calendars and patient contact information. This enables automated birthday messages, automated recall texts, confirmation writebacks, review auto-texts, and tracks patient text preferences, so offices only send messages to those who have permitted them to do so.

Integration Features & Benefits

In addition to core functionality including Weave’s VoIP phone features, two-way text messaging, and email communication, this integration will unlock:

- Data Sync – Keep all your patient contact and appointment info current in Weave with regular, automatic updates from your Fuse database

- Automated Review Requests – Grow your practice by sending a quick text automatically after each appointment, inviting patients to leave a Google or Facebook review

- Customized Messaging – Create and send unique messages for each practitioner, appointment type, and appointment status

- Confirmation Writebacks – Update Fuse with how a patient responds to appointment confirmation texts so your schedule is always up-to-date

- Auto Recall – Send patients due for recall an automated notice, prompting them to schedule their next appointment

- Text Preferences – Weave tracks patient communication preferences, only sending messages to those who have opted in

- Mobile Calendar – Always know who your next patient is by easily viewing your schedule from the Weave mobile app

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and was certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

