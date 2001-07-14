INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Target Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Target Corporation (“Target” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TGT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Target announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 18, 2022. The Company provided guidance for the second quarter of 2022, stating: “operating income margin rate [to] be in a wide range centered around first quarter’s operating margin rate of 5.3 percent.” Based on its results, shares of Target fell by more than 25% on the same day. Just three weeks later, the Company revised its guidance for its operating margin in the second quarter to “be in a range around 2%.” Based on this news, shares of Target fell by another 2.3% on June 7, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005663/en/