American Water Charitable Foundation Announces Last Call for Water and Environment Grant Applications

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announces last call for Water+and+Environment+grant+applications+with+a+submission+deadline+of+June+30%2C+2022.

The Water and Environment grant opportunity, part of the Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, supports projects or programs focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects, including splashpads. Eligible organizations can apply here.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program supports impactful initiatives and programs throughout American Water’s national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “The Water and the Environment grant will fund efforts focused on our core passion – water – while engaging community members in learning how every drop counts.”

The Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Within these pillars, three new grant opportunities will be available to eligible non-profit organizations throughout the year. Each grant cycle will be open for approximately 90 days. In addition to the Water and Environment grant, a Workforce Readiness grant opportunity will launch in July 2022 followed by STEM Education in October 2022.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested more than $9 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that are important to our employees and positively impacting our communities.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states.

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate.

