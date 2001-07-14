Students From Washington Virtual Academy to Be Celebrated with the Online and In-Person Graduation Ceremonies They Earned

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Washington Virtual Academies at Omak (WAVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate their graduation with a virtual commencement ceremony with in-person options this weekend.

“This year we are proud to celebrate with our seniors, their families, friends and staff. Whether you have been with Washington Virtual Academy one year or through your entire school career we are so excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating class of 2022 and look forward to their bright future,” said Susan Boyer, Executive Director.

This year, WAVA will graduate almost 300 students with an increased graduation rate of over 83%. Members of the graduating class report they have been accepted to colleges and universities across Washington and beyond including University of Washington, Gonzaga University, Oregon State University, Brigham Young University, Florida Southwestern State College, the Coast Guard and more.

Graduate Chisom Okafor is planning to study Political Science at the University of Washington in the Fall. Lennox Hopkins plans to pursue a Law Degree from New York University after her experience at WAVA while also competing in the US+Olympic+Rhythmic+Gymnastics+Team.

This year the ceremony’s keynote speaker will be James Rhyu, Stride CEO and Michael Porter, Omak School District Superintendent. The ceremony will also include speakers from WAVA Administration and appearances from student speakers.

Students choose online learning for several reasons—some are looking for an innovative way of learning, flexible education, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. WAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live online classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Washington Virtual Academy is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Washington Virtual Academy2022 Virtual+Graduation+Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, June 12th, 4:00 PM

Three in-person celebrations will be held across Washington in various locations prior to the graduation ceremony. Families are invited to come anytime between 11am and 1pm and visit. Light refreshments, a photo area and opportunity to meet and mingle with other WAVA graduating families and staff will be provided.

In person celebration locations:

Holiday+Inn+Express+Tacoma+%0A

Hilton+Garden+Inn+Wenatchee+%0A

Embassy+Suites+Everett%2FLynnwood

