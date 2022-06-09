Gaucho Group Holdings' Luxury Leather Goods, Fashion, Accessories & Home Decor Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Announces Lautaro Garcia De La Peña As New Creative Director

Argentinean Designer to Helm Brand's Next Stage of Growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of experiential luxury assets such as fine wines, real estate, hospitality, and fashion, welcomes new Creative Director Lautaro Garcia de la Peña to helm the company's line of leather goods, fashion and home décor for its Gaucho - Buenos Aires brand. De la Peña will lead Gaucho's creative team of exciting, young Argentinian design talent, that includes Carmen Vils and Guido Spangenberg.

"I believe that good design is the art of mixing little things to create a nuanced whole," says the 30-year- old, Buenos Aires-born multi-hyphenate, who received a degree in architecture, and also studied visual art at Bellas Artes Art School. He counts music producer, model, and jewelry designer among his many talents. De la Peña divides his time between Barcelona, Miami, and New York.

"We are very excited to promote Lautaro from Director of Design to the title of Creative Director for the Gaucho team. His creative spirit and vision are authentic elements of the ‘Gaucho DNA,' and we look forward to his vision exemplified in our store in Miami for the Fall/Winter 2022 season." said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s Founder & Chairman. "Lautaro has a strong, directional perspective on how we can position our brand for growth, and he is supported by a great team who each bring a distinct point of view and an enormous amount of vision and talent. As we approach the flagship opening of the Gaucho - Buenos Aires store in the Miami Design District this summer, we are excited to take this step toward our next stage of growth."

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by a modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho - the storied Argentinian wanderer and adventurer who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires' leather goods, accessories, ready-to-wear fashions and home décor are made for dynamic global citizens, those who live authentically and freely, and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina - with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials - with modern, cosmopolitan style designed to fit one's life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable and authentically individual - Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle.

