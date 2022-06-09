Clean Vision' Clean-Seas India Announces, "Plastic Free Hyderabad;" New Initiative Coincides with World Ocean Day

LOS ANGELES, CA and HYDERABAD, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas India Pvt Ltd, to commemorate World Ocean Day, June 8, 2022, plans to establish "Plastic Free Hyderabad" (PFH) a joint effort of Clean-Seas, various NGO's and schools throughout the City of Hyderabad. The Company expects PFH to be an annual event, showcasing to the community Clean-Seas' commitment to freeing the city of waste plastic.

"As the global waste plastic crisis continues unabated, Clean-Seas intends to confront the problem head-on not only by aggregating global waste streams through its Plastic Conversion Network, but setting up local environmental clean-ups like we are doing here in Hyderabad," said Kumar Tangirala, Chief Executive of Clean-Seas India. "We are in a unique position, in that we can not only collect the plastic, we can also responsibly process it at our own facility. We love seeing beach clean-ups all over the world, but what happens to that plastic after its collected?" continued Mr. Tangirala.

Hyderabad is located in South Central India and is landlocked but still is a victim and contributor to the global waste plastic problem. Plastic abounds on roadsides and free-standing dumps and when the rains come, this plastic flows into larger bodies of water and eventually the ocean. Clean-Seas has started the PFH initiative to raise awareness of the problem and to play a role in educating the community for a cleaner, better environment.

"If we don't address the problem of plastic waste on land, we will never be able to effectively address the crisis that already exists in our oceans. I am very proud to be starting this initiative in India and I am going to make sure that as a part of the PCN our partners seek to replicate this program in every location. Each June 8th will be dedicated to Clean-Seas clean-up efforts all over the world," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean-Vision Corporation.

Clean-Seas plans to provide the participants of the clean-up a free lunch with a brief educational program on the history of plastics and the current global problem we face. Games with prizes and other activities will take place following the clean-up. The Company also will provide PPE for participants prior to the event. The date for this year's PFH is expected to be announced shortly and then coincide with each World Ocean Day going forward. Updates and announcements will be made on the Company's website: clean-seas.com

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is seeking to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

Safe Harbor Statement

