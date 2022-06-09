Yields Management Group Introduces Company with New Corporate Website

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. doing business as Yields Management Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:INSO) launches new corporate website introducing the Company and its products and services.

The new website, yieldsmanagementgroup.com outlines the Companies expertise in assisting its clients in building critical agricultural infrastructure that will help increase their agricultural yields. Yields Management Group designs and builds vertical infrastructure in multiple markets, including agriculture, real estate, and unity software.

Yields Management Group, formerly Medical Greenhouse, LLC is currently building a national sales force to reach new markets and new industries.

"With the recent approval of legal cannabis in several states, we feel we are positioned perfectly to expand our business to include this fast moving industry," stated Aaron Lee, CEO of Yields Management Group, Inc. "The new sales team will expand our reach significantly as we concentrate on implementing our Business Plan and creating increased yields for our clients and increased value for our shareholders."

The Company is applying to The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the State of Wyoming to officially change the name and trading symbol for the Company.

The Company will provide additional information and details about its business, its sales force, and its management team in the coming days.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect" "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (finance or operating) or achievements to differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

