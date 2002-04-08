Verizon helps make internet accessible for millions through Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s world, connectivity is critical and Verizon is taking a stand to ensure cost barriers won’t stand between customers and the most reliable home internet. That’s why Verizon is a proud supporter of the Federal Communications Commission’s initiative to close the digital divide by providing low-cost internet to customers in need. Now, over 11.5 million low-income homes are receiving support through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) .



We understand the importance of reliable internet and are committed to the long-term success of the ACP and making sure all households can benefit from reliable internet connectivity, with faster speeds than competitors and no hidden costs.

In March, we announced that with Fios Forward, ACP-qualified customers could get home internet for free – without data caps, fees or equipment charges, helping them maintain connectivity for virtual learning, remote work, telehealth visits and more. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon , our commitment to economic, environmental and social advancement, and we encourage customers to take advantage if they qualify.

"Responsible business — through programs like ACP — is and has been part of our core strategy to improve economic, environmental and social advancement,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “Through our Citizen Verizon efforts and a pledge of $3 billion, we have made great strides to help those who need access to technology the most. Our ongoing work with the government and across the industry to put the power of technology in the hands of more families across the country remains paramount as we continue the important work to help bridge the digital divide.”

With Verizon’s offering, ACP-qualifying customers have free access to Verizon Fios’ 100% fiber optic internet, with speeds starting at 200Mbps for downloads and uploads — the fastest service offered by any provider.

Verizon not only offers faster, free internet speeds than competitors in the marketplace — unlike other providers who offer ACP, we are also removing hidden cost barriers, with no extra fees, no contracts and no router costs.

At Verizon, we make the networks that move the world forward and Fios Forward gives families in need affordable access to those networks. All of our customers across Verizon and our value brands deserve dependability when it comes to home internet, and Verizon — from 5G Home Internet to Fios — is unmatched when it comes to overall network performance and reliability. With ACP, our network is financially accessible to all families.

Cost remains a significant barrier for families in need of internet services, even at a time when internet prices have actually declined. The ACP is a vital tool in addressing that cost barrier, and one that will fully encourage qualified customers to take advantage of.

Confirm eligibility for ACP and enroll

To confirm eligibility for ACP, check out ACPBenefit.org . Once approved, customers can complete enrollment in ACP by visiting: www.verizon.com/affordableconnectivityprogram .



More discounts available

Additional discounts may be available through Lifeline or other state grants. If customers are eligible for Lifeline, they can receive an additional $9.25 off their bill. Eligibility for Lifeline and state programs can be confirmed by visiting: www.verizon.com/lifeline

Plus, Verizon customers who live in Maryland and are enrolled in ACP receive an additional subsidy discount of up to $15 per month from the Maryland Broadband Benefit program.

If you don’t qualify for ACP, there are still great discounts on home connectivity, including:

$25 5G Home internet for wireless customers

Discounts for Fios customers that are also wireless customers (our Mobile + Home Rewards program)

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

