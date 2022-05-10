Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY52559&sd=2022-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loews-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301544146.html

SOURCE Loews Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY52559&Transmission_Id=202205101200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY52559&DateId=20220510
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus