Seth Klarman: No One Knows What the Market Will Do

The stock market’s outlook may seem highly unpredictable at the moment. After all, threats to its future prospects include various known unknowns, including the geopolitical situation in Europe, the impact of rising interest rates on economic growth and the effect of high inflation on consumer spending.

In reality, though, the stock market’s future performance is always impossible to predict. Sudden, unforeseen events have historically occurred that have had a significant impact on the price level of equities. For example, the Covid-19 pandemic was not widely predicted ahead of time. It prompted a stock market crash in March 2020 ­– even though investor sentiment was relatively upbeat in the weeks before its occurrence.

Indeed, investor sentiment does not provide a useful barometer as to the stock market’s future outlook. As a result, investors should not rely on it to determine whether share prices will rise or fall. One-off events that prompt a market downturn can equally occur whether investors are upbeat or downbeat about the outlook for equity markets.

Seeking to predict the future

Due to the unpredictability of the stock market’s future performance, seeking to forecast how it will fare is a fool’s errand. This viewpoint has previously been discussed by Baupost founder Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), who said, “In reality, no one knows what the market will do; trying to predict it is a waste of time, and investing based upon that prediction is a speculative undertaking.”

In my view, focusing on buying and holding the best companies in the most attractive sectors is a more logical approach to apportioning capital compared to seeking to predict the future. This may entail, for example, purchasing stocks that have solid financial positions so they can survive an economic downturn. They may even be able to improve their competitive positions at the expense of weaker rivals during a period of tough operating conditions so that they can take advantage of a subsequent recovery.

Similarly, it could mean buying companies with obvious economic moats. For instance, companies with strong brands, unique products or that enjoy lower levels of costs versus rivals could hold significant appeal. They may be able to outperform their peers across a variety of economic and stock market conditions.

Market cycles

The stock market’s historical performance shows that it continually switches between booms and busts. Neither can be predicted ahead of time, but both can be used to an investor’s advantage in terms of buying undervalued shares in a downturn and selling overpriced stocks in a bull market.

With many stock prices now substantially lower than they were earlier in the year following the S&P 500’s decline, now could be an opportune moment to purchase high-quality companies trading at low prices. Their short-term performance may be unpredictable, but their long-term prospects could be upbeat in a likely equity market recovery.