The Biggest Presentations at D23 Expo 2022 Announced

D23%3A+The+Official+Disney+Fan+Club has announced the lineup of the most highly anticipated presentations at D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa, September 9, 10, and 11. Disney100 kicks off at the biggest Disney fan event in the world celebrating 100 years of wonder as The Walt Disney Company enters its second century. The festivities begin Friday morning, September 9 with the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony and a kick-off to Disney100. Later that same day, The Walt Disney Studios will showcase what’s on the horizon from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and Disney Live Action. On Saturday morning, the Studios will give fans a sneak peek at the latest from Marvel and Lucasfilm. Saturday afternoon, Disney Branded Television will preview their exciting slate. On Sunday morning, fans will get a preview of what’s in store at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and that afternoon, guests will enjoy a special presentation of Disney Princess – The Concert.

These incredible presentations will take place in “Hall D23,” the 6,900-seat venue located in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center. The schedule of Hall D23 Events and Presentations is as follows (all events subject to change and additional events to be announced in the coming weeks):

Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo on Friday, September 9 at 10:30 a.m. with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Legends will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Look for the names of the 2022 inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

On Friday at 3:30 p.m., guests will be treated to new details, first looks, sneak peeks, surprises, and announcements regarding upcoming theatrical and Disney+ titles from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios,and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Studio heads, filmmakers, and cast members will come together onstage with the inside scoop on some of these studios’ most exciting titles.

Filmmakers, celebrity talent and surprise guests join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others,onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles on Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what’s in the works.

Disney Branded Television, home to some of the most iconic stories and characters in the Disney canon, including Peabody Award winners Doc McStuffins and The Owl House, and culture-defining movie franchises like High School Musical and Descendants, presents an exclusive showcase of upcoming content that will carry on the legacy of excellence in storytelling with a look at the new Disney+ Original series National Treasure, American Born Chinese, and The Santa Clause, on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The showcase will include talent appearances and never-before-seen sneak previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.

On Sunday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m., join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

Sunday afternoon at 4:15 p.m., Disney Concerts presents a special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring Tony® nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Broadway.com® Audience Award-nominee Isabelle McCalla (’Princess Jasmine’ in Aladdin, The Prom), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home,Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and The Beast), and Broadway World Award–winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge) will also join the quartet. The acclaimed cast will perform favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics such as “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Almost There.” The performers will share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

A limited number of single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2022 are available for $99 for one-day adult admission and $79 for children ages 3–12. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $89 for a one-day adult admission. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2022, visit D23Expo.com.

Schedule and talent are subject to change.

About D23 Expo 2022

D23 Expo—The Ultimate Disney Fan Event—brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, streaming, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. For the latest D23 Expo 2022 news, visit D23Expo.com. Presentations, talent and schedule subject to change. To join the D23 Expo conversation, be sure to follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23Expo.

About D23

The name “D23” pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s 99-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic through its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; a rich website at D23.com, with members-only content; member-exclusive discounts; and special events for D23 Members throughout the year.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99), Gold Duo Membership ($129.99), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

