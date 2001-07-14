Eastern Bank Foundation Honors The Sustainable Business Network Of Massachusetts With Community Advocacy Award

Eastern+Bank+Foundation is pleased to announce the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN) as a 2022 Community Advocacy Award honoree for its work to cultivate a strong, local business ecosystem that works for racial justice and equity, builds the local economy and advances environmental solutions.

“The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts is an important community convener and connector, continually educating customers, small businesses and others about the benefits of supporting locally owned and independent businesses that care about doing what’s right and smart to advance good in our communities and the environment,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. “Its encouragement to Keep It Local, Keep It Green, Keep It Fair strengthens local entrepreneurs in many diverse communities, and in turn helps to create a sustainable, fair economy in New England and beyond.”

Founded in 1988, SBN works to build a local economy that is green and fair. By developing a network of local, independent, environmentally and socially conscious businesses and supporting Black and Brown-owned businesses, it creates a stronger, local economy and a more vibrant community. Its efforts include supporting BIPOC businesses with technical assistance, networking, education and financing connections. Its Sustainable Business of the Year Awards recognize businesses that incorporate local, green and fair business practices, and an annual business conference promotes racial equity and other topics with fellow SBN member businesses such as the Black Economic Business Council of Massachusetts (BECMA).

“For 34 years, the Sustainable Business Network has been at the forefront of inspiring dramatic change in how modern day businesses do business,” said Laury Hammel, Founder and Executive Director of the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts. “The ideas of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the triple bottom line (People, Planet, Profits) have taken on a whole new meaning and raised the bar for businesses everywhere to truly create a diverse, equitable economy for all.”

The celebration of Eastern’s Community Advocacy Award coincides with the Eastern Bank Foundation’s commitment to economic inclusion and mobility through its philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy, including to advance equity in the small business ecosystem. Recognizing that entrepreneurs and business owners are building blocks for the local economy, the Foundation seeks to fund organizations that build ecosystems of support for business owners in historically disadvantaged communities, including Black, Latinx, Asian, women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and people with disabilities.

Read more about all of the 2022 Community Advocacy Award honorees at: https://www.easternbank.com/communityadvocacyawards

