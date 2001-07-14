Eleusis and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Eleusis, a clinical-stage life science company that aims to unlock the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II (“Silver Spike II” or “SPKB”) (NASDAQ: SPKB/SPKBU/SPKBW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Business Combination Agreement”), effective immediately, as a result of current unfavorable market conditions.

Silver Spike II intends to continue in its efforts to identify a prospective target business for an initial business combination.

Additional information about the termination of the Business Combination Agreement will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by SPKB with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

About Eleusis

Founded in 2013, Eleusis is a life science company dedicated to transforming psychedelics into mainstream medicines, The company’s comprehensive discovery and development capabilities, together with the care delivery platform of Andala-managed clinics, are designed to target a broad spectrum of unmet needs within and beyond psychiatry.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II, an affiliate of Silver Spike Capital, is a blank check company focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Its management team and board of directors are composed of veteran cannabis and finance industry executives and founders, including Scott Gordon, founder and CEO of the company, and Dr. Orrin Devinsky, director of the company, who is the director of the NYU Langone Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and is a professor of neurology, neuroscience, psychiatry and neuroscience at the NYU School of Medicine and who since 2016 has served as Chair of the Medical Advisory Board at Tilray.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609006021/en/