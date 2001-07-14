Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Paul Godfrey

1,712,537

256,619

86.97%

13.03%

Paul Pathak

1,912,527

56,629

97.12%

2.88%

Rob Godfrey

1,913,805

55,351

97.19%

2.81%

Matevz Mazij

1,961,220

7,936

99.60%

0.40%

Holly Gagnon

1,919,385

49,771

97.47%

2.53%

Cristina Romero

1,963,095

6,061

99.69%

0.31%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:

Motion

Number of Shares For

Percentage of Votes For

Appointment of Auditors

2,891,256

99.83%

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

Bragg+Gaming+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG) is a content-driven iGaming technology provider and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services. Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K. Nevada-based Spin Games is Bragg’s wholly owned B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region. Find+out+more+here.

