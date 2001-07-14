Bragg Gaming Group Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes For Withheld For Withheld Paul Godfrey 1,712,537 256,619 86.97% 13.03% Paul Pathak 1,912,527 56,629 97.12% 2.88% Rob Godfrey 1,913,805 55,351 97.19% 2.81% Matevz Mazij 1,961,220 7,936 99.60% 0.40% Holly Gagnon 1,919,385 49,771 97.47% 2.53% Cristina Romero 1,963,095 6,061 99.69% 0.31%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:

Motion Number of Shares For Percentage of Votes For Appointment of Auditors 2,891,256 99.83%

