Resources Connection, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP, the “Company”), a global consulting firm, today announced its participation in Sidoti’s Summer Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 16, 2022. RGP's President & Chief Operating Officer Timothy+Brackney, and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer+Ryu are scheduled to attend, and will present from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and via replay by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website and here.

About RGP

Recently named among Forbes%27+Best+Management+Consulting+Firms+for+2022, RGP is a next generation human capital partner that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients across the globe, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy uniquely positions us to support our clients on their transformation journeys. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. With approximately 5,000 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,500 clients around the world from over 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. We are their partner in delivering on the "now of work." Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgp.com. (RGP-F).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609006013/en/