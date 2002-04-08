Singular Genomics Collaborates with NVIDIA to Deliver Market-Leading Next-Generation Sequencing and Analysis Speeds

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ( OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced the company is collaborating with NVIDIA to validate and optimize the performance of the G4 Sequencing Platform with NVIDIA Clara Parabricks for secondary analysis including alignment and variant calling with over 50 tools for germline and somatic workflows.

This collaboration will enable access to Clara Parabricks for researchers and clinicians using Singular’s G4 next-generation instrument, enabling users to run accelerated bioinformatics pipelines for key applications, such as whole genome sequencing, exome sequencing, RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq), and targeted gene panels. This solution will be seamlessly available to customers through Amazon Web Services Cloud implementation or on-premises servers that have NVIDIA GPUs.

“We are thrilled to bring NVIDIA’s powerful analytical genomics workflows to Singular Genomics customers as a plug-and-play solution,” said Jorge Velarde, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Singular Genomics. “This collaboration further strengthens our industry-leading speed, providing researchers and clinicians with an opportunity to achieve significantly faster time to results. We look forward to working with NVIDIA and plan to disclose new data in the coming months that demonstrates the optimized performance through these platforms.”

NVIDIA technology is used throughout genomics to accelerate traditional and deep learning analytics both within and off instrument for primary, secondary and tertiary genomic analysis. The G4 Sequencing Platform utilizes the NVIDIA RTX A6000 for AI-enabled basecalling. This announcement extends the collaboration to downstream workflows.

“Time to results is crucial across most NGS applications, and we believe that Clara Parabricks and NVIDIA’s best-in-class GPU architecture combined with the speed and flexibility of the G4 Sequencing Platform is a natural fit,” said George Vacek, Global Director of Genomics Alliances at NVIDIA. “The solution will be impactful to the genomics community and contribute to the advancement of science and medicine.”

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility, and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose-built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

