BIO-key, Provider of Identity & Access Management Cybersecurity Solutions, Hosts Q1 Investor Call Monday, May 16th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) and large-scale identity solutions, will review its first quarter results in a conference call Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released pre-market that morning. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO; Cecilia Welch, CFO; and Kimberly Johnson, VP of Product will participate on the call.



Conference Call Details Date / Time: Monday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 3884798

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including PortalGuard that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

