Talis Biomedical Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation ( TLIS), a company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Business update

Completed assessment of manufacturing processes and product design for manufacturing at scale and initiated necessary refinements.

Completed first release of Sia Dx™ cloud-based software on Talis One™ System.

Completed spending reduction plan to preserve cash.



“Following our assessment with independent experts, we remain confident there is a path to manufacturing at scale after addressing process modifications identified through this evaluation. Importantly, we do not believe there is an immediate need for substantial design or supply changes that would require extended timelines to validate,” said Rob Kelley, chief executive officer of Talis Biomedical. “I am encouraged by the progress our team has made over the last 60 days toward validation of manufacturing scale-up for our Talis One COVID-19 Test System. With our continued focus on execution and cash preservation, we believe we are on the right path to deliver on our 2022 business objectives.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2021. This includes $2.3 million of product revenue for the first quarter of 2022 driven by antigen testing sales and $0.9 million of grant revenue.

Operating expenses were $32.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $67.5 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by declines in research and development expenses as we near completion of investment in manufacturing scale-up.

Net loss was $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $60.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2022, were $187.6 million.

Talis Biomedical Corporation

Condensed balance sheets

(in thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,586 $ 232,545 Accounts receivable, net 2,599 183 Inventory 3,499 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,138 3,387 Total current assets 200,822 236,115 Property and equipment, net 10,765 10,528 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 12,693 12,907 Other long-term assets 6,307 6,278 Total assets $ 230,587 $ 265,828 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,263 $ 5,122 Accrued compensation 4,889 6,369 Accrued liabilities 3,496 6,383 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,628 1,232 Total current liabilities 15,276 19,106 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 12,526 12,745 Total liabilities $ 27,802 $ 31,851 Stockholders’ equity: Series 1 convertible preferred stock 3 3 Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 600,772 598,913 Accumulated deficit (397,993 ) (364,942 ) Total stockholders’ equity 202,785 233,977 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 230,587 $ 265,828

Talis Biomedical Corporation

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Grant revenue $ 874 $ 7,000 Product revenue, net 2,313 — Total revenue, net 3,187 7,000 Cost of product sold 3,521 — Gross profit (loss) (334 ) 7,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,703 60,193 Selling, general and administrative 11,930 7,327 Total operating expenses 32,633 67,520 Loss from operations (32,967 ) (60,520 ) Other income (expense), net (84 ) 28 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (33,051 ) $ (60,492 )



