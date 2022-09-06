BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3200 SOUTHWEST FREEWAY HOUSTON, TX 77027

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $1.06Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(4.49%), MSFT(4.13%), and BIL(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 411,748 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 06/09/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.44 per share and a market cap of $17.45Bil. The stock has returned 0.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP bought 8,654 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 17,036. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 06/09/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2296.71 per share and a market cap of $1,512.65Bil. The stock has returned -2.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP bought 72,237 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 141,306. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 06/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.79 per share and a market cap of $1,980.37Bil. The stock has returned 8.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-book ratio of 12.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.64 and a price-sales ratio of 10.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP bought 69,391 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 124,872. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.37.

On 06/09/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $258.76 per share and a market cap of $188.14Bil. The stock has returned 10.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP bought 133,670 shares of NYSE:WCN for a total holding of 266,582. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.97.

On 06/09/2022, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $124.56 per share and a market cap of $32.03Bil. The stock has returned 7.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.90 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

