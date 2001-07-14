Frontdoor names Kathy Collins as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced that Kathy Collins has joined the company as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Collins is an accomplished leader with a proven track record for driving growth, innovation and operational excellence. She has broad experience across all facets of marketing. Collins has driven strategic marketing and branding initiatives for national brands across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, retail, and consumer goods, memberships and services.

“Kathy brings a powerful combination of experience, insights and energy to our team,” said Cobb. “She is passionate about developing brand positioning that is grounded in research and speaks to the heart of what consumers value most, implementing bold and innovative strategies to drive growth, and building lasting relationships with customers.”

Most recently, Collins served as chief sales and marketing officer for G.E.H.A., Inc., where she led marketing, new client acquisition, member loyalty, sales and communication for the $5B medical benefits provider. In addition to holding executive officer roles with Massage Envy, where she was responsible for brand, innovation and marketing, Collins’ career also includes 12 years with H&R Block, where she served as chief marketing and strategy officer, leading corporate strategy, product development and retail client experience.

She is a member of the board of directors for American Enterprise, Inc., a mutual insurance holding company.

Collins holds an undergraduate degree in business and marketing from Kansas State University and is a graduate of Arizona State University where she earned her MBA.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at frontdoorhome.com).

