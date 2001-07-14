Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Digital Turbine, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 6, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 9, 2021 through May 17, 2022.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-announces-an-investigation-into-digital-turbine-inc-nasdaq-apps-for-potential-securities-law-violations%2F

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Digital Turbine, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Friday, August 5, 2022, to serve as a lead plaintiff on behalf of the Class.

If you wish to join this action or obtain further information, please contact: Lacrista A. Bagley at [email protected] or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609006042/en/