JetBlue Launches Service to Canada with First Flight Landing in Vancouver

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR), with the first flight arriving in British Columbia this evening. With daily nonstop flights from New York, JetBlue continues to advance its transcontinental growth strategy and introduces the airline’s award-winning service and low fares to new customers in Canada.

Strengthening JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), Vancouver service brings JetBlue to its first destination in Canada, while diversifying its New York focus city strategy. JetBlue also becomes the only airline to serve Vancouver with nonstop service from New York-JFK. Vancouver is one of more than half a dozen new cities recently added to JetBlue’s route map. JetBlue continues to grow beyond the U.S. with over 30 international destinations in more than two dozen countries. In 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports.

“The addition of Vancouver to our route map marks an important milestone for JetBlue as our first Canadian destination,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president of network planning, JetBlue. “We look forward to not only introducing our outstanding service and competitive fares to Canadian customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York.”

Vancouver is a coastal city in Canada’s Pacific Northwest that sits on the traditional unceded territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Peoples. It is a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts with its urban beaches, rainforest-hiking trails, and picturesque sea to sky scenery as well as world-class ski resorts minutes away from the city. Vancouver is a perfect year-round destination where travelers can enjoy four distinct seasons. Its historic neighborhoods are home to green spaces, cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants and bars.

“JetBlue’s new direct service to JFK means easier access from an important east coast market and is another significant step for Vancouver towards rebuilding our visitor economy. Nonstop air service from key North American cities makes our city an even more appealing destination for business events and for leisure travelers; JetBlue couldn’t have made a better choice as its first Canadian destination than Vancouver,” said Royce Chwin, President & CEO, Destination Vancouver.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub serving passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability. YVR was named Best Airport in North America for 12th consecutive year by the Skytrax World Airport Awards. YVR was also the only airport in Canada to receive the Skytrax COVID-19 Airport Excellence award, which recognizes airports selected by passengers for providing the highest health, hygiene and safety protocols during the global pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome JetBlue to YVR and are proud to make Vancouver the airline’s first Canadian destination in its growing North American network,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver Airport Authority. “JetBlue brings another direct link between Vancouver and New York City. The new nonstop service to JFK is an important connection between our two regions for both business and leisure travel, further strengthening YVR’s position as a diverse hub and directly benefiting our community and the economy that supports it.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Vancouver (YVR)

Daily service starting June 9, 2022

*all times local

JFK-YVR Flight #603 YVR-JFK Flight #604 6:59 p.m. – 10:26 p.m. 11:30 p.m. – 7:48 a.m.+1 day

Vancouver service will operate using Airbus A320 aircraft. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

Book it better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $119 one-way fares (c) for flights between New York -JFK and Vancouver – available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 110 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. (c) New York (JFK) to Vancouver (YVR). Book by 6/10 for travel 9/7- 11/16/22. 21 day advanced purchase required. Terms apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005818/en/